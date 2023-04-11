Four Bruneians injured in single-vehicle accident in Miri

MIRI (April 11): Four Bruneians were injured after being involved in a single-vehicle accident at Bandar Baru Permyjaya here last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Ismaidi Ismail said six firefighters from Lutong fire station were deployed to the scene after being notified about the incident at 11.23pm.

They were assisted by nine other firefighters from Lopeng fire station, he added.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the accident involved a car bearing Brunei vehicle registration plate number.

“There were four victims consisting of three males and a female. Two of them managed to get out of the vehicle with the help from the public while the other two were trapped in the damaged vehicle,” he said in a statement.

Ismadi said the firefighters proceeded to remove the two victims from the car using a stretcher, as they were not pinned to their seats.

All four victims were then handed over to Health Ministry personnel to be brought to Miri Hospital for treatment.

The operation ended at 12.30am.