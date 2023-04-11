Home Ministry seizes unapproved Quran copies worth RM250,000 since start of Ramadan

KUALA TERENGGANU (April 11): The Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) confiscated 4,320 copies of the Quran worth RM250,000 under Op Mulia from the beginning of the Ramadan month until yesterday.

Its Enforcement and Control Division secretary, Nik Yusaimi Yussof said the seizure involved Quran in the text and electronic forms that were not approved by the Quran Printing Control and Licensing Board (LPPPQ).

He said raids were carried out on business and private premises based on the intelligence gathered and monitoring of premises and targeted individuals.

“Op Mulia is a continuation of operations carried out across the country involving offences under the Printing of Quran Text Act (APTQ) 1986,” he said, adding that the division also confiscated Quran copies from traders and individuals selling the Holy Book online.

He told this to reporters during a media conference held at the division’s state office here, today.

According to Nik Yusaimi, investigations revealed that Quran copies were brought into this country from the neighbouring country following a sudden increase in demand in conjunction with the month of Ramadan.

He advised the public to look for the KDN hologram before buying a copy, adding that using Quran copies that were not approved by the LPPPQ is feared to confuse the public because the pronunciation, recitation and meaning may not be accurate as the copies have not been reviewed and verified by experts.

He also urged the public not to be involved in buying, owning, publishing, and selling unapproved Quran copies or materials as they can be punished with up to five years in prison and a fine of up to RM20,000 if convicted. — Bernama