Industry players asked to promote central region as one tourist destination

SIBU (April 11): All tourism industry players and stakeholders here should work together collectively and cohesively to help promote the central region as one tourist destination.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang said the central region has a lot to offer, including its people, culture, and beliefs.

“Sibu, being the gateway to the central region, is unique in many ways and is a most underrated food paradise in Malaysia. We must be ready for the next big transformation in Sibu when the Pan-Borneo Highway and the Coastal Roads are completed by 2024/2025, when Sibu will become the most important destination business hub in Sarawak,” he said during the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) Roadshow 2023 here today.

Around 100 local tourism industry players and stakeholders took part in the roadshow aimed at promoting Statos in Sarawak; providing a platform for individuals, companies, exporters, manufacturers, and service providers to learn more about Statos’ services; and engaging local businesses in discussion about business development matters with Statos and its partners.

Through the roadshow, Statos hopes to establish stronger ties with the Sarawak business community and help businesses in the region to flourish and thrive.

“We are unique in our history. This town is famously known as little Fuzhou because of its large population of Foochow people here.

“The story of Foochow people coming here in the early 1900s is unlike any other story of Chinese immigrants, who looked for greener pastures,” he said.

Tiang related how the Foochow community came to develop Sibu, after their pioneering forefather Wong Nai Siong signed an agreement with the Brooke government.

He said some local businesses have gotten creative and started to further promote Sibu staple kampua by introducing instant kampua noodles.

“As for kompia, our unique young entrepreneurs also developed it into something modern, and even our non-Chinese friends are making that bun themselves. You could even find it at the Ramadan bazaar,” he said.

Tiang said Sibu also has Teochew, Heng Hua, as well as Cantonese food and heritage in the mix.

“Best Malay mee kolok, best pulut panggang,” he added.

According to him, Sibu is also very unique as the gateway to the heart of Borneo and its nearby towns such as Mukah, Kapit, Song, and Selangau.

“From these towns, you could go even deeper to the interior and all these places, there are so many different people, cultures, and beliefs that you can only find in this region.

“All of these are connected to the Rajang River, the longest river in Malaysia.

“I believe that the central region has a lot of unique things to offer; the history, the food, people, culture, scenery, geographical features, and so forth will give a unique adventure and experience to our visitors,” he added.

Tiang concurred there was little tourism promotion in these areas, probably due to remoteness, lack of facilities, and tourism packaging.

“Sibu also finally has a direct international flight from Singapore, which is a great start for us.

“With the direct flight from Singapore, I believe the industry players should discuss and work together to intensity the tourism promotion and to come up with tourism packages,” he said.

Tiang said with Statos, Sibu has a chance to promote its uniqueness and not just events happening here.

“It will do wonders for the town’s tourism industry and also its businesses. Food you cannot find elsewhere, culture you cannot find elsewhere, products that only we can provide,” he said.

Tiang added online travel agency Agoda recently listed Sibu as the most affordable tourist destination in Malaysia.

“No doubt now, Sibu is a must go destination in Malaysia. What we need is to come up with better plans, packages, and promotions to get more visitors and business opportunities here.”