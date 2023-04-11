Interceptor boats deployed at 3 locations to safeguard Sarawak’s coastal areas, rivers

KUCHING (April 11): The Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS) will station three Sarawak Coastguard interceptor boats to enforce state laws in coastal areas and rivers of the state.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, these boats will be stationed at Tanjung Manis, Miri and Lawas.

Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel was quoted as saying these interceptor boats can also complement the operations of other security agencies.

“This would create a peaceful, conducive atmosphere and the creation of a safe environment in Sarawak’s waters for fishermen and people of Sarawak,” he said during the Doa Selamat ceremony in conjunction with the deployment of the ‘Sarawak Coastguard Interceptor’ at the Kuching Express Boat Terminal today.

The report said the boats are for search and rescue operations, security control during official events and also assisting in the tasks of other security agencies.

It added the placement of these assets is a very significant initiative of the Sarawak government in terms of increasing coastal security control and preserving the environment in line with the objectives of the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Based on previous news reports, Sarawak government on April 7, 2021 launched its Coast Guard unit tasked to protect local fishermen and the state’s 700km coastline from foreign encroachment.

It was reported the Coast Guard would enforce the state laws such as Fisheries Ordinance 2003, Forest Ordinance 2015, Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998, National Parks and Nature Reserves Ordinance 1998, and the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958.