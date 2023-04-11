‘Juh Sungkey Luar’ at old Bintulu airport site gathers over 300

BINTULU (April 11): More than 300 people gathered at Lasar Kenyalang at the old airport site here Sunday for the ‘Juh Sungkey Luar’ iftar event.

Event spokesman Nur Haidir Razali said this is the sixth year that the event has been held.

Among the activities held included tazkirah (religious talk) sessions, and a giant bubble activity for the children which was then followed by the breaking of fast.

“There is an increase in number of participants for this year’s event compared to the previous year, and we hope more will attend next year,” he said.

Nur Haidir, who is an administrator of the ‘Bintulu INFO’ Facebook page, also hopes the event will become an annual programme in the state tourism calendar in the near future.

“We hope for the coming edition, we will be able to hold it in collaboration with the Sarawak Islamic Religious Department and local authorities.”

He added that with more support from relevant government agencies, the event could be organised on a larger scale with more activities lined up.

Haidir also extended his appreciation to members of the public for their support for clearing the site of litter at the end of the event.

During the event, families laid out mats on the ground to break their fast, while others put up chairs and tables next to their vehicles.

While the children enjoyed themselves playing with the giant bubbles, the adults took the opportunity to capture the beautiful scenery and sunset with their cameras and phones.