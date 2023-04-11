KTS Trading holds Atlas Copco customer event

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 11): KTS Trading Sdn Bhd held its first seminar post-pandemic entitled “Optimising Compressed Air System for Energy Efficiency” at the Hyatt Hotel in Kota Kinabalu on Tuesday.

The event saw a huge turnout of 50-strong customers, from various industrial sectors.

The year 2023 is a momentous year for both KTS Trading Sdn Bhd and Atlas Copco.

KTS Trading Sdn Bhd has been appointed the exclusive distributor of Atlas Copco since 1983 and is celebrating its 40th anniversary of its longstanding partnership with Atlas Copco.

At the same time, Atlas Copco is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Atlas Copco has always been at the forefront of breakthrough innovations in compressed air technology since it was founded in 1873.

Compressed air is one of the key utilities in manufacturing and production facilities. It takes a large amount of energy to produce compressed air.

As a matter of fact, it is eight times more expensive than electricity, hence, It is vitally important to optimise the compressed air system to maximise energy efficiency.

KTS Trading Sdn Bhd feels obliged to hold the seminar to share with its valued customers on the holistic approach to it.

The event saw three well-versed speakers, namely, Oscar Ling, Danilo Talaugon and Gabriel Hii from Atlas Copco Malaysia Sdn Bhd expound on the innovations of the compressed air equipment, working principles of air compressors, piping, proper maintenance and advanced services like AirNet and Optimiser.

The full-day event was informative and insightful for the participants to help them manage their compressed air system in tip-top condition to optimise the efficiency.

For further information about the Atlas Copco products and services, please feel free to contact KTS Trading Sdn Bhd’s Senior Sales Engineer (Industrial Product Division), Wong Ching Diak (019-887 0797) or any of KTS branches in Sabah.

Also present at the event were Atlas Copco’s Sales Manager Distributors (Industrial Air and Compressor Technique Service) Oscar Ling and Sales Distributor Manager (Compressor Technique Service) Gabriel Hii.