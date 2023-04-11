Lee: Construction of lorry terminal will help ease traffic congestion towards Bintulu town

BINTULU (April 11): The construction of a lorry terminal in Bintulu division will help reduce traffic congestion on the main route heading towards the town centre, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister said all lorries and other heavy vehicles will be able to use the facilities provided at the terminal, which is proposed to be built at Jalan Lapangan Terbang here.

“With the terminal, heavy vehicles do not have to enter the town centre (as) that would cause traffic congestion.

“Bintulu, as everyone knows, is a thriving industrial city that is heavily trafficked by heavy vehicles every day,” he told reporters when met after conducting a working visit to the terminal’s site today.

Lee said the construction of the lorry terminal is timely, and in a suitable location where every lorry or heavy vehicle passing through can stop before continuing to their next destination.

“As everyone knows, Bintulu town is very congested especially during peak hours. Such a facility for heavy vehicles will reduce traffic congestion on the main road in the town area,” he said.

Lee added that his ministry had carried out a study on this matter and the construction of a lorry terminal was the best step towards solving traffic congestion issues in Bintulu as well as other major cities in the state.

Earlier, he was accompanied by Tanjung Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang to the existing traffic garden here.

He said his ministry will further discuss with the Bintulu Development Authority to carry out upgrading works and improve the traffic garden as part of the preparations for the revival of traffic games.