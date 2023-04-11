MAG to transfer Intra-Borneo services from Malaysia Airlines to Firefly

KUCHING (April 11): Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is set to facilitate the Intra-Borneo services transfer from Malaysia Airlines to Firefly, effective this May 16, as a result of continued demand recoveries across all markets.

The group, in a press statement, said Firefly would facilitate one-time daily return flights using the Boeing 737-800 between Kota Kinabalu (BKI) and Sandakan (SDK), Tawau (TWU), and Kuching (KCH), as well as a daily return service between Kuching (KCH) and Miri (MYY).

“This move is poised to offer passengers an unparalleled travel experience with comfort, convenience, and efficiency.

“The initiative represents a significant milestone in the strategic route rationalisation plan of MAG and a continuous assessment of its business operations,” it said.

In addition, MAG said customers could enjoy exceptional ‘the Malaysian Hospitality travel experience, superior value, enhanced flexibility and unmatched convenience of services by Firefly’.

In added that part of this endeavour, Firefly would be offering up to 20 per cent off on base fares and pre-booked baggage allowance from RM30, available for bookings made until this April 12.

“This promotion is valid for travels from May 16 to July 31 this year across all the destinations mentioned above,” it said.

MAG chief executive officer of airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said the implementation of this latest initiative was a testament to MAG’s continued efforts to refine and improve its network and product offerings.

“The launch of Firefly’s jet operations in 2022 had elicited a considerable response, particularly within the leisure travel sector.

“This continuous milestone reiterates MAG’s unwavering commitment in remaining responsive to the changing demands of its customers and leverage the prevailing market conditions.

“By prioritising the needs of market demand, MAG aims to unlock greater opportunities for growth and advancement while remaining true to its overarching objectives,” he said.

The flight would be operated using Firefly’s newly-retrofitted aircraft, boasting 189 seats in Economy class.

Passengers could expect a refreshed, vibrant ambience and new features such as the new ergonomically-designed seats with ample legroom, personal device holders and also USB Type A and Type C power outlets, enabling passengers to charge their devices conveniently from each seat.

With the business model as value carrier services, customers could elevate their journey by adding value bundle services from Plus, Extra and Flex, offering savings of up to 70 per cent on items such as 20kg baggage allowance, in-flight hot meals, two times flight changes, priority baggage, boarding and check-in, all seats’ selection, and travel insurance.

Whether for the upcoming festivities, school holidays, or the next holiday, tickets could be booked via the official Firefly website, mobile app, or booking offices and travel agents.