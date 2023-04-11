Man in viral photo a homeless person, not escaped criminal, Miri cops confirm

MIRI (April 11): Police have confirmed that the man, who is depicted in a viralled photo wearing an orange outfit that resembles a lock-up uniform, is a homeless person and not an escaped criminal.

It is said that the photo shows the man wandering around the Bumiko area here.

“That photo went viral on social media, prompting the Criminal Investigation Division of IPD Miri to launch an investigation.

“It is later found that the man in the photo is actually a homeless person, wandering around the city. Based on our investigation, the man has no criminal record,” said Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement yesterday.

In this regard, Alexson advised the local community, especially the netizens, against making any speculations about this matter.

“We, the police, always appreciate the people’s concern and effort in helping to channel information, but we must also remember our responsibility of maintain peace and order in the community,” he added.