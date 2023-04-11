Miri cops seeking trio to facilitate probe into criminal cases

MIRI (April 11): Police here are seeking three men to facilitate investigations into separate cases involving criminal intimidation, mischief, and voluntarily causing hurt.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement yesterday said Ngu Ing Khing, 35, is being sought for investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

“Those who know Ngu or have information on his whereabouts about are to contact investigating officer Insp Mohd Rayhan Albert on 011-10846959 or 085-433730,” he said.

The other two individuals sought by police are Muhammad Hafiz Remmy Iskandar, 29, and Muhammad Firdaus Ismail, 32.

They are wanted for investigation under Section 506 and Section 427 of the Penal Code, respectively, Alexson added.

Section 506 deals with criminal investigation, while Section 427 is for committing mischief.

Those with information on the latter two individuals are to call investigating officer Insp Norashikin Adin on 012-8690472 or 085-433730.