Miri man fined RM2,000 for getting illegal lottery ticket

MIRI (April 11): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,000 in default one month in jail for possessing an illegal lottery ticket.

Senior assistant registrar Randu Rangen convicted Cheng Tau Wei, 24, from Desa Senadin here on his own guilty plea.

He was charged under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

Cheng, who was unrepresented by counsel, was found to be in possession of the illegal lottery ticket at a premises at Jalan Desa Senadin 1A at 4.30pm on April 4 this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case.