Police confirm Australian authorities seized 336kg of heroin worth RM789 mln smuggled from Malaysia to Brisbane

KUALA LUMPUR (April 11): The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed that the Australian authorities have succeeded in confiscating 336 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin brought in a container via Brisbane from Malaysia on March 13.

PDRM Secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the drugs were estimated to be worth A$268.8 million (RM789.56 million).

“Bukit Aman Narcotics CID is conducting an investigation based on the information received from Australian Federal Police (AFP) before taking further action,” she said in a statement last night.

AFP in a statement last week announced that the Australian Border Force (ABF) detected the drugs hidden in two concrete blocks of cement, each weighing 500kg.

According to the statement, an inspection found the consignment was declared as solar panels in the container which arrived on March 13 at Brisbane Port, from Malaysia.

The statement said ABF officers inspected the container and detected hundreds of packages hidden in the cement concrete blocks and test results on the substance in the packages confirmed it was heroin. — Bernama