Protect minors and probe men recording young couple in alleged car sex for blackmail, Wanita MCA urges cops

KUALA LUMPUR (April 11): The women’s wing of MCA has today urged the police to also investigate the individuals who recorded a video of the young couple who were allegedly having sex in public.

In a statement, Wanita MCA National Chairman Wong You Fong said filming the couple with the intention to threaten, blackmail, or play a prank can also be considered a crime, especially when it involves a minor.

“If the videographers intended to threaten or blackmail or play a prank on the pair especially the underaged female, these are criminal offences.

“Hence, all the more the police need to step in and protect the minor from predatory elements of the individuals recording the duo,” Wong said.

Citing Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission who deemed the video as “pornographic”, Wong said authorities must use the resources available to them to track down the persons responsible for filming and disseminating the video.

“Under Part II of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (SOAC), dealing with child pornography is an offence, including but not limited to ‘producing’, ‘distributing’, and ‘transmitting’ child porn. Hence, the full weight of SOAC should be thrown at the persons who filmed the couple and spread it on social media.

“Clearly, the act of [making the video viral]is tantamount to cyberbullying and harassment, to which, the video producers should likewise be charged with the available provisions in the Penal Code and other legislations,” Wong said.

Wong also pointed out two other criminal offences that may have been committed by the videographer: impersonating a public servant and criminal intimidation.

Citing the couple’s lawyer Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah who said that “the men who recorded the video had impersonated policemen”, Wong said those responsible should be charged with Section 170 of the Penal Code for falsely impersonating a public servant.

Wong also added that Puah said the couple “tried to escape, but they were chased by the people recording them until they arrived at the Pasir Putih police station”.

“This indicates that more than one individual was responsible for filming the young pair. It also appears to be a case of criminal intimidation against the duo for which the video producer perpetrators should likewise be charged with,” Wong said.

A 23-second video recording of a couple supposedly having sex and acting obscenely inside a car was widely shared on social media last week.

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl have since been remanded and released under police bail.

They are being investigated under Section 377D of the Penal Code for gross indecency.