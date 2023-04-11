Rubiah wishes UTC-like centre for Kota Samarahan

ASAJAYA (April 11): Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang is hoping for a centre that provides various services to be built in Kota Samarahan soon.

According to the Kota Samarahan MP, there is need for a centre like the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) to be set up in Kota Samarahan due to the district’s growing population.

Thus, she will do her best to request for such centre to be built in her constituency from the federal government.

“Although the UTC is a brainchild of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, I think such centre should also be built in my area,” she told reporters during an event at the Asajaya District Office.

She said that the government could call the centre by whatever name as UTC is a brainchild of the previous federal government, as long as it is built in Kota Samarahan.

Although she had brought up the idea of establishing such centre for Samarahan at the Dewan Rakyat in 2021, there had been no updates on whether the centre would be built there, she added, pointing out that this could be due to the change of federal government.

“I believe different governments have different plans for the people but I also believe that the government will recognise the importance of this type of centre to the people,” she said.

In 2022, it was reported that Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman expressed optimism that a UTC would be built in Kota Samarahan in the near future.

He said the UTC would be sited at Summer Mall, Kota Samarahan.

“The reason why Kota Samarahan’s population is increasing is that the migration to Kota Samarahan does not involve people from the rural areas only, as people from Kuching city are also moving here to find more affordable homes to live in,” said the Asajaya assemblyman at the time.

There are currently 12 UTCs nationwide, including three in Sarawak – one each in Kuching, Miri and Sibu.

Meanwhile, before speaking to reporters, Rubiah presented donations to 245 needy individuals at the Asajaya District Office.

“The individuals who received these donations are needy individuals from my area who need help especially during the month of Ramadan and the upcoming Hari Raya celebration,” she said.

The donations were essential goods and some cash.

Also present during the event were Asajaya district officer Rais Ahmat and local community leader Temenggong Chek Bujang and other officials.