Sabah Umno divisions told to defend cyberattacks

SANDAKAN (Apr 11): Umno divisions in Sabah have been called to activate their media role and defend the party and its leaders from attacks by cybertroopers.

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said that this role must be given serious attention by the information bureau of each division.

He also said that each division must set up the Communication and Strategic Bureau formed by Umno Sabah.

“We must be active in various media platforms especially social media such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, online portals including print media to defend the leadership and the party from being attacked by opposing parties.

He said this after attending the first meeting of the Kinabatangan Umno division committee members and oath-taking ceremony held at Sabah Hotel.

Bung claimed that Umno Sabah realised that the opposition had benefitted from the facility to attack Umno.

He claimed that they have mastered several online portals and are understood to be preparing funding to continue attacking Umno.

“Not only on online portals, social media, TikTok, they continue to attack and even involve specific supreme leaders such as political secretary and special officer to conduct various provocations and allegations on the social media even though that was not their duties,” he said.

In relation to that, Bung, who is also the Kinabatangan Umno division chief wants every party’s voting district to create cybertroopers that are active.

This role must be shouldered by the Umno Information Bureau, Youth and Puteri at all divisions and branches as the main movers.

Bung, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, stated that this was a serious issue and Umno Sabah conducted research in the past general and state elections which showed that parties that do not use the strength of the social media will lose.

“The reality and political depiction now has changed from the usual political landscape where every party must find new approaches to ensure the party continues to be relevant in facing the election,” he said.