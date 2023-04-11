Sam Ke Ting walks free of reckless driving charge in fatal 2017 ‘basikal lajak’ case

PUTRAJAYA (April 11): A three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal today unanimously ruled to overturn Sam Ke Ting’s conviction for reckless driving that resulted in the deaths of eight boys who were riding illegally modified bicycles seven years ago.

The panel chaired by Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail ruled in favour of Sam’s appeal and cancelled her six-year jail sentence and RM6,000 fine.

“You are now a free person,” Hadhariah told Sam when announcing the judgement at the Palace of Justice here.

The other judges on the bench were Justices Datuk Hashim Hamzah and Datuk Azman Abdullah.

Today’s hearing marks the final avenue for the case to be heard, as this case started in the Magistrate’s Court — meaning it cannot be appealed further to the Federal Court after a Court of Appeal decision.

The judges today ruled that Sam’s appeal against the High Court’s decision should be allowed, as she had been found guilty under a defective charge.

They agreed with Sam’s lawyers that the charge at the High Court, which was phrased as “reckless or dangerous driving”, contained two separate offences and therefore had “duplicity”.

“Thus the charge brought by the prosecution has violated the provisions of Section 163 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC),” said Hadhariah.

Section 163 of the CPC states that there needs to be a separate charge for every distinct offence a person is accused of.

Hadhariah then said that she and the judges seated next to her had decided to overturn the High Court’s conviction last year, as both the charge and conviction “did not follow the law”.

She also ordered that the bail payments made by Sam should be returned.

Hadhariah also commented on the judgements made by Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali, who had acquitted Sam in 2019 and 2021, and on High Court judge Abu Bakar Katar — who had found Sam guilty last year.

“The [High Court] judge seemed to not consider the ‘basikal lajak’ activity at all.

“You have got to be fair. That’s why the magistrate did a maximum evaluation, the findings of the magistrate are correct. As [the magistrate]said, the accident was impossible to avoid because the dangerous situation was created by the ‘basikal lajak’ riders,” she said. — Malay Mail