Senadin man fined RM900 for not carrying MyKad

MIRI (April 11): The Magistrates’ Court here today slapped a man with an RM900 fine in default two weeks in prison for failing to produce his identity card when requested to do so by the authorities.

Senior assistant registrar Randu Rangen imposed the fine on Ting Tiew Kwang from Desa Senadin here after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Rule 25(1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

The Rule provides for a jail term of up to three years, or a fine of up to RM20,000, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Ting failed to provide an authorised identification document when asked by the police during an inspection in front of a lot at Jalan Airport Commercial Centre here at 12.30am on April 5.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Ting was unrepresented by legal counsel.