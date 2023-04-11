Sng reaffirms he is PBM’s legitimate president, dismisses Zuraida’s court action

MIRI (April 11): Datuk Larry Sng has reaffirmed that he is the legitimate president of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) as indicated by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) last year.

He said this in response to former PBM president-designate Zuraida Kamaruddin’s legal action to be officially recognised as the party’s chief.

Zuraida filed for a judicial review against the RoS decision at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur on March 24.

“In response to today’s news, I would like to set the record straight. I have never resigned my position as president nor was I ever removed during the AGM.

“So, there is no vacancy for president to be filled and that fact has been widely circulated in the public domain,” Sng said in a Facebook post today.

According to him, the PBM supreme council never acknowledged Zuraida as president and never issued any letter to her stating so.

“It is also noteworthy that she has also acknowledged my presidency in front of the RoS and has given me written proof of this on Nov 2, 2022,” he claimed.

The Julau MP also claimed the RoS has all the records and the party’s deputy secretary general has proof that show cause letters were sent to request for those suspended to reply to the party, which they failed to do.

Zuraida and 10 others were sacked from PBM last December and Sng announced a new party leadership with him as president in February this year.

The Edge reported that in a judicial review application filed through the firm of Messrs Ashmeer Ashrof, Zuraida had named the RoS as the sole respondent.

The hearing for leave to initiate the judicial review is scheduled for tomorrow (April 12) before Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh.

According to The Edge, Zuraida also seeks a declaration that the failure of the RoS to allegedly recognise her as PBM president in the party’s supreme council meeting on Oct 7 was unreasonable and she is seeking a mandamus order to compel the RoS to recognise her as the rightful PBM president from that date.

She is also seeking for the RoS to register her as the rightful party president and for damages along with costs of the application.

Zuraida claims that PBM legally appointed her as party president on Oct 7, 2022 and that the RoS had received a letter on her appointment from the party on Oct 27.

On Dec 27, 2022, Zuraida was informed that PBM had sacked her as president and the RoS failed to recognise her as the party president on record and in turn retained Sng in the post.

The former Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister and Ampang MP lost her seat and deposit during the 15th general election.

In his Facebook post, Sng also alleged any claims by Zuraida to have in her possession any letter recognising her to be PBM president would be untrue and a fake document.