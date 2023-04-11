Storm victims appreciate financial aid from Sibu MP

SIBU (April 11): Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s announcement regarding financial assistance to those whose houses were damaged during the freak storm that struck here on Wednesday (April 5) has brought some relief to the victims.

A man, who refused to be named, said that although the aid was not much, it could help those affected by the freak storm.

“We suffered quite a lot of damage after the freak storm. My rough estimate of the loss is less than RM7,000.

“The storm caused damage to the roof of my house, resulting in the leaking ceiling. I have repaired the roof of the house at a cost of RM2,000. The assistance that our MP has channelled can help a little in covering the cost of the damage that we have suffered,” he said.

He also said that during the 23 years he had lived in Rejang Park, this was the first time that a strong storm hit his house.

“We live in Teres Rejang Park here. Only two of a row of 10 terraced houses are still in good condition with no damage while the rest including my house had their roof destroyed by the storm and heavy rain.

“For 23 years I have lived in Rejang Park housing, this is the first time I have experienced a strong storm that destroyed the roof of my house,” he told The Borneo Post when registering for financial assistance at the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Rejang Park Office here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Lai Kuok Yung, in her 60s who lives in Rejang Park Lorong 14, however, said her house did not suffer serious damage.

“The damage to the roof of my house due to the freak storm was not that serious, it was just that there was a small leak.

“I haven’t had a chance to repair the roof due to financial constraints. Fortunately, Sibu MP Oscar Ling has announced aid for victims who suffered losses due to the freak storm,” said Lai.

Lai, who has lived in the Rejang Park housing for 30 years, also said that was the first time she had seen a storm and rain so strong that it damaged most of the roofs of the houses in the housing area.

Earlier, Ling said the amount for each household would vary, depending on the severity of the damage that the storm brought upon their properties.

“Due to the limited personal funding, the maximum amount of assistance that can be provided is RM1,000 (per house).

“To be eligible, the affected house owners must be from the Sibu parliamentary constituency and the assistance would be given only to the homeowners themselves,” said Ling.