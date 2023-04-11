Sukma: Sabah expected to send biggest contingent

KOTA KINABALU (APRIL 11): Sabah is expected to send the biggest ever contingent to compete in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin said it was a huge possibility especially when neighbouring state Sarawak has been officially selected to host the 21st edition of the country’s premier multi-sport next year.

“Sukma taking place in Sarawak has given us much advantage, especially in term of logistics.

“In fact our preparation which started as soon as the 2022 Sukma concluded is driven with the idea that Sabah will send an even larger contingent, similar to when the Games was hosted by Sarawak in 2016,” Ellron told reporters via a prepared statement after chairing the State Main Sukma and Para Sukma 2024 Committee meeting here on Monday.

For the record, Sabah sent 335 athletes in 2016 which was then the largest ever state representation in Sukma. It has since been eclipsed in the two subsequent Games, with the 2022 contingent comprising 467 athletes.

“Out of the 467 athletes, around 200 of them are still eligible to compete in 2024 …56 of the eligible athletes are also medalists from the last Sukma,” he said.

In addition to that, Ellron said 36 athletes too have been selected from the phase one of Sukma selection process and more appointments will be done in phase two after the Sabah Games (SAGA) 2023 here from December 16-22.

He said SAGA, which is the state-level version of Sukma, is one of the platforms used to identify potential athletes for inclusion in Sukma, including beyond the 2024 edition.

Ellron went on to say that for the state 2024 Sukma preparation, 20 sports have been included in Category A namely aquatic (swimming, diving), weightlifting, cycling, artistic gymnastic, archery, athletics, sailing, judo, karate, lawn bowls, pencak silat, sepak takraw (women), squash, tenpin boling, wushu, rugby (women), volleyball (men), boxing, Muay Thai and petanque.

“The doors are still open for other sports to be included in Category A as long as they meet the basic selection criteria set by the Sabah Sukma Contingent Main Committee.

“For sports that did not meet the basic criteria or merits, these sports can still appeal to compete under Category B, which mean they will fund their own participation. However, the ministry will re-imburse the cost based on medal achievement,” said Ellron.

In 2022, Sabah ended just three golds short of their best ever Sukma haul, finishing with 30 golds in addition to 29 silvers and 39 bronzes to finish sixth overall.

The Sukma in Sarawak is expected to take place in July next year where 32 sports will be contested.

Meanwhile, Ellron in the same function also witnessed the state coaches signing the recently introduced Safe Sports Code (SSC), which is a guideline for a safe sports environment that emphasises on the roles and responsibilities of all parties in dealing with any form of harassment and abuse.

He also presented a mock cheque to the Employees Provident Fun (EPF) representative, which was for the State Sukma and Para Sukma Athletes EPF Contribution Programme.

