S’wak Transport Ministry permanent secretary Alice Jawan appointed Mavcom member

KUCHING (April 11): Dato Alice Jawan Empaling has been appointed as a member of the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said Alice, who is the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Transport Sarawak, will hold the post for three years with effect from March 28, this year to March 27, 2026.

“The Ministry of Transport and Mavcom welcome the appointment of Dato Alice Jawan Empaling to Mavcom.

“Her expertise, extensive experience and passion in serving the people will play an important role in driving the Malaysian aviation industry forward in line with efforts to develop a commercially viable civil aviation industry that is responsive to the needs of the people,” he said in a statement.

He thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the confirmation and support given on Alice’s appointment into Mavcom.

“We in the ministry and Mavcom look forward to her involvement and are confident that various benefits will be gained from her insight and knowledge,” said Loke.

In addition to her post as permanent secretary, Alice has also held several Senior Management and Board of Directors positions in Sarawak including the role of chairman of the Sarawak Buoys and Lights Board, executive chairman of the Sarawak Road Safety Council and deputy chairman of Sarawak Rivers Board.

Apart from that, she is also an Adjunct Professor at the Faculty of Engineering in Universiti Malaysia Sarawak since 2021.