Transformation 2.0 set to review existing policies in local authorities, introduce new ones

KANOWIT (April 11): There would be a second transformation programme for the local authorities (PBTs) in Sarawak to enhance their quality of services, said Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the programme, named ‘Transformasi Pihak Berkuasa Tempatan 2.0’, would include a review of existing policies in the PBTs, introduction of new ones and also re-evaluation of allowances for the councillors.

He said the last time such transformation programme took place was in 2012.

He said townhall sessions with the PBTs in the northern and central regions of Sarawak were conducted in August and September last year.

“Next, we will have an engagement session with all the local authorities in the southern zone. After that, we will sit down and get feedback from all these local authorities.

“I already have a few things that I have in mind, but we will wait and see. Of course, one of the things we will look into is the allowances and perks for the councillors because the tasks and responsibilities of the local councils are not like what they were doing before.

“There are many challenges and new expectations from the people,” he told reporters when met after witnessing the installation of 32 councillors for the Kanowit District Council (KDC), at Kanowit District Office hall yesterday.

Penguang also said the ministry would review all the outdated by-laws and ordinances and possibly, introduce new ones.

One particular by-law that he said would be put under review would be that on the use of ‘Taman’ (Malay word for garden) for a residential area.

He said under this existing by-law, if a residential area had less than a certain number of houses, it could not use the name ‘Taman’.

“The other thing is, of course, for revenue re-engineering; we will look into the possibility of taking over issuance of licences from the district offices and Inland Revenue Board.

“We want all issuance of licences to be done by the local authorities so we can get a little bit more revenues.

“Fittingly, (it is) because district offices have been issuinge licences without knowing what they are doing. The one that will get the blame when there is something wrong is the local authorities because they are the frontliners.”

Penguang also spoke about the maintenance of roads and drains in the town area.

“If possible, all these are to be vested to the council. Local authorities always get the blame when drains or roads are not maintained, when in fact some of the drains belong to the Public Works Department (JKR) or Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID).

“So if possible, we want it to be standardised to facilitate maintenance; also for the convenience of the people to lodge complaints whenever such an issue arises,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Penguang talked about the initiative concerning the appointment of a permanent chairman for each district council in Sarawak.

He said each district council would be headed by a permanent chairman, picked on political appointment.

“Not that we do not want district officers for the post or because he or she cannot do the job, but the duties of district officers today are heavy.

“They have to look after RTP (Rural Transformation Programme) projects, MRPs (Minor Rural Projects), disaster and other matters.

“If there’s a full time chairman, he or she could focus on the things that the council must do,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Kanowit District Officer Jackline August was appointed the chairman of KDC, with Boniface James as her deputy.

Out of the total 32 councillors, 14 are new appointments

The new faces are Rebekah Saing, Fung Kok Ling, Yap Siwe Hui, Ho Sing Hong, Law Kah Seng, Leong Yeu Hung, Wong Kheh Fat, Jelema Meringgai, Alau Tayan, Usin Medang, Paing Lanyau, Ngieng Hock Hin, Juin Adan and Enddy Ajut.

Their term of appointment is for two years, from April 1 this year to March 31, 2025.

Also present were Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana and Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong, Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, and Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government permanent secretary Elizabeth Loh.