Water disruption at Lorong Kemuyang Timur 5M leaves residents distraught

SIBU (April 11): The frequent water supply disruptions in Noliza Mohamad’s residence at Lorong Kemuyang Timur 5M here have caused her to have sleepless nights recently.

The 39-year-old housewife said the disruptions have affected her daily preparations in view of the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

“Sometimes, the water supply is cut off and even when there is water supply, the water pressure is so low that it takes a very long time to fill up even a barrel,” she lamented.

She said that the water pressure often would be a little stronger from midnight to dawn, but that meant having to forgo sleep if they wanted to save water for daily consumption and usage.

Norliza said she has been staying in the residential area since November last year, and the water supply disruptions have constantly struck them.

“I have already lodged complaints to the relevant authorities since February, but the water supply disruptions seem like a never-ending problem.”

She said the situation had improved after her last complaints but two weeks after, it all went back to square one.

“Recently, it has gotten worse and it is really frustrating to think that we have to endure such hardships and difficulties just to get water supply restored back to normal,” she said.

Norliza said that on one occasion, she had no choice but to collect rainwater for her son to bathe. However, he experienced itchy skin and cough after a few days.

Another resident of Lorong Kemuyang Timur 5M, who only wished to identify as Hamdan, said the water supply disruptions had become critical recently.

“The water supply disruptions affect our daily activities, such as taking care of our children and elderly, and especially for breaking fast,” said the 44-year-old.

He lamented that sometimes he would have to resort to buying bottled water for drinking and other uses, all for the sake of his family’s health and hygiene.

“The current economic recession and high cost of living are not making matters better, as we need to fork out extra expenses to buy these necessities when the water supply disruption is ongoing,” he said.

Both Norliza and Hamdan hope the relevant authorities can solve the problem before Aidilfitri arrives.