Woman in Kuching fined RM4,000 for damaging room at inn

KUCHING (April 11): A 39-year-old woman was fined RM4,000 in default six months’ jail after she pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to damaging items at an inn last month.

Cathrina Ali made the plea before Magistrate Zaiton Annuar after the charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code was read to her by a court interpreter.

She committed the offence in the room of an inn in Batu Kawa here at around 11am on March 11.

The facts of the case stated that an employee at the inn heard Cathrina running amok and damaging items inside the room she was staying in.

After the accused failed to heed the employee’s order for her to leave the room, police were called to the inn to intervene.

A subsequent inspection of the room found it in a mess and wet as one of the taps had been left running. Various items including a mirror were also damaged.

It was understood that the accused was suspected to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

The prosecution was handled by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while Cathrina was unrepresented.