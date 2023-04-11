Wushu federation introduces special dance to mark Sarawak’s harmony

KUCHING (April 11): The Nanyang Wushu Federation of Sarawak (NWFS) will launch a special dance called the Sarawak First Hornbill Dance to commemorate the harmonious multi-cultural society of Sarawak.

A statement from the federation said the dance was specially choreographed and designed by its chairman and Grandmaster Prof Dr Song Swee Hee.

“According to our local beliefs, the Hornbill dance will bring good omen such as good harvest, luck and prosperity to the owner of the property and those present to witness the performance,” said NWFS.

It said the dance was first launched in January this year as one of the events in the Nanyang Wushu Calendar 2023, which was officiated by Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil at Kuching Sentral here.

“The dance will be a new blend of culture for the harmonious multi-racial society of Sarawak.

“Prof Song aims to introduce this dance to various events and celebrations in Malaysia such as Christmas, Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Hari Gawai, Deepavali, birthdays and wedding functions as well as welcoming ceremonies for tourism and opening business events and more to enhance goodwill, harmony and unity,” it said.

In conjunction with the coming Hari Raya celebrations, NWFS said the Sarawak First Hornbill Dance troupe will be visiting the office of various media groups to wish the management a ‘Selamat Hari Raya’ with a special performance.

It also said that the troupe is open for booking this Hari Raya.

Those interested are welcome to send a message via WhatsApp at 019-8866879 for further details.