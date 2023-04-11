Yii says probing case of cancer patient who had MyKad confiscated by JPN

MIRI (April 11): Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, the newly-appointed special advisor to the Health Minister, is probing the case of Lawas colon cancer patient Lina Samuel, who had her MyKad confiscated by the National Registration Department (JPN) Lawas last year.

The Bandar Kuching MP said no one should be denied access to healthcare, regardless of their background, especially when it comes to live-saving procedures such as cancer treatment.

“I have been in contact with the Health Minister (Zaliha Mustafa) and the Health Ministry on this matter since Sunday to get to the bottom of this issue and to find ways to address them.

“Based on our checks with the Home Ministry, they have said that the patient is a foreign citizen and because of that her IC (MyKad) was taken from her. Of course, this opens the question of how did she have the IC in the first place and, even so, she should not be denied access to healthcare,” he said when contacted.

Yii said he is also following-up with all the relevant ministries on formulating proper policies to address such issues more equitably, especially on healthcare access affecting the stateless or those without proper documents, who were born and bred in the country.

“In principle, I believe no one should be denied access to healthcare regardless of their background, especially when it comes to live-saving procedures like cancer treatment in this case.

“So, I will continue to highlight this to the ministry and advise on a policy level on matters such as this,” he said.

Lina, a Lun Bawang from Long Sebangang in Lawas, was diagnosed with colon cancer last February.

She fears being unable to get a follow-up with specialists at Miri Hospital on April 17 as she has no MyKad, which is needed for her to travel either by land or air.

Lina’s MyKad was confiscated by JPN Lawas in November last year when she attempted to change her address to enable her to vote in the 15th general election.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said Lina’s MyKad was withdrawn because an investigation supposedly found that she is an Indonesian citizen.