ADVERTORIAL: HELP University expands strategic partnership with DISTED College in Penang

KUALA LUMPUR (April 12): HELP University will expand its strategic partnership with DISTED College by offering more degree programmes in Penang.

The collaboration will include undergraduate programmes in Accounting, International Business, Hospitality, Marketing, Data Analytics, and Communication (Media Studies).

HELP University and DISTED have a long history of successful collaboration with HELP offering its Psychology degrees to DISTED College in Penang since 2009.

HELP University vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Paul Chan said: “Our collaboration in the psychology programme has produced many top achievers who are sought after worldwide. Now I am delighted that we are expanding the list of disciplines to be offered.”

“This comprehensive list is the first phase of our strategic collaboration. We shall explore more competency-based programs to be offered, in particular those that serve the needs of the digital, service and industrial development of Penang. This will include professional and executive development training for upskilling and reskilling,” stated Chan, adding that priority will also be given to technology-driven education and industrial training.

Chan also expressed that he is greatly honored to have the support of former Penang chief minister Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon who is currently Wawasan Open University’s Board of Governors chairman; DISTED Board of Directors chairman Dato’ Seri Stephen Yeap; and DISTED chief executive Dato’ Lim Si Boon in expanding the strategic partnership of DISTED College and HELP University.

“I have the highest respect for the quality and professionalism of the new management and academic leadership under Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon, Dato’ Lim Si Boon and the team. Because of this and having a shared vision and purpose I am confident that our strategic partnership will be a sustainable pace-setter.

“I congratulate Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon, Dato’ Lim Si Boon and Dato’ Seri Stephen Yeap for the successful transformation of DISTED College,” Chan further commented.

According to Chan, both institutions’ mission is indeed meaningful and relevant in the context of nation building especially through education.

“Our Minister of Higher Education, YB Dato’ Seri Khalid Noordin, has stressed that innovative education is the key to our future. Together, DISTED College and HELP University will be a model for smart partnership to support this vision.”

Lim echoed: “DISTED College and HELP University have successfully graduated many students in the Psychology program over the years. We are proud to partner with HELP University for a mutual expansion of the collaboration that will benefit the community. With our common values, we look forward to a successful collaboration between these two premier institutions”.