ADVERTORIAL: Mercedes-Benz launches all-new GLC, metal co-branded credit card

KUALA LUMPUR (April 12): Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has unveiled the highly-anticipated, all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC, continually making its mark as the leader of its segment. During the official launch here at DesaPark City on Friday (April 7), Mercedes-Benz Malaysia also announced an exclusive partnership with Maybank to introduce an industry-first credit card nationwide.

The new GLC is equipped with polished aluminium roof rails and aluminium-look running boards with rubber studs. The AMG bodystyling consists of AMG front apron with sporty air intakes and chrome trim element and diffuser-look AMG rear apron.

Other features of the sporty, confident appearance are the wide track and flush 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels and the radiator grille with Mercedes-Benz pattern. The new two-section rear lights have an interior with a three-dimensional look and emphasise the width of the rear end. This too has a simulated chrome underguard, which encases the simulated chrome-look tailpipes.

Sagree Sardien, CEO and President of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia said, “As we welcome the all-new GLC to Malaysia, we are thrilled to continue its iconic success story into the future. As the best-selling SUV from Mercedes-Benz, the GLC has already found a strong following in Malaysia, with over 12,000 units sold since 2016.

“The GLC’s combination of dynamic driving enjoyment, modern design, and advanced features like the off-road cockpit and MBUX Augmented Reality navigation promise to thrill adventurers and families alike in Malaysia. With unparalleled control over challenging terrains, the new GLC sets a new standard in luxury SUVs, delivering a seamless driving experience.”

Available as a sole variant, the GLC 300 4MATIC features the AMG Line interior, which contributes to a more visible and tangible sense of vehicle sportiness.

The numerous highlights of the AMG Line include ARTICO man-made leather upholstery in black as standard, MICROCUT microfibre and the AMG sports pedals. The two-tone upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather in sienna brown black is also available for limited CBU units.

The GLC 300 4MATIC is available as a mild hybrid with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-generator of the second generation. The engine has a four-cylinder unit from the current FAME (Family of Modular Engines) Mercedes-Benz engine family.

In terms of safety, the new GLC is equipped with GUARD 360° Vehicle protection offering all-round monitoring of the vehicle’s surroundings – for example with the break-in and anti-theft alarm system with tow-away protection. The Active Lane Keeping Assist is an attentive observer constantly keeping an eye on the lane guidance.

The new GLC 300 4MATIC is priced at RM429,888, inclusive of 10 per cent sales tax.

Meanwhile, speaking on the introduction of the Mercedes-Benz card, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia, Anamika Talwar said: “The Mercedes-Benz Card is designed to enrich the experience of card holders who are lifestyle enthusiasts. Our customers can now have the prized 3 pointed Star, not only in their garage, but also in their wallet.”

The Mercedes-Benz card will be the first of its kind, a metal co-branded card in the Malaysian automotive landscape with all the exclusivity, style and convenience needed to meet consumers banking needs.

Further commenting on Maybank’s partnership with Mercedes-Benz, B. Ravintharan – Maybank Senior Executive Vice-President and Head, Cards, Group Community Financial Services said that, “Maybank is honoured to partner with Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia and become the first in Malaysian automotive history to introduce a one of its kind, metal card offering exclusive and luxurious benefits to its customers.

The Mercedes-Benz card will allow customers to earn accelerated points on selected purchases at any Mercedes-Benz Autohaus nationwide when payment is made using the Mercedes-Benz card. Cardholders would be entitled to 10 per cent discount on Mercedes-Benz parts, official merchandise, and accessories in addition to accumulating 10x TreatsPoints with every RM1 spent per visit. Moreover, the card also offers up to 8 per cent discount on comprehensive Mercedes-Benz Extended Limited Warranty Programme and up to 20 per cent off MobilityPlus, a Mercedes-Benz car replacement programme.

Besides, cardholders also get to enjoy other attractive rewards such as 3 per cent cash back on petrol spend (capped at RM50 a month), complimentary Accor Plus Explorer membership, dining discounts up to 40 per cent in premium dining venues at Marriott Bonvoy Hotels in Malaysia, complimentary green fees at 100 golf courses worldwide and more. Successful applicants of the Mercedes-Benz card will enjoy two-year Annual Fee waiver, while subsequent year annual fees will be waived with an accumulated card spending of RM80,000 per annum.