As festive period looms, medical association reminds M’sians to be wary of Covid-19

KUCHING (April 12): With the festive period coming next week, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has reminded the public to stay vigilant as Covid-19 is still around.

MMA president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said the virus has not changed the way it spreads and it can still cause severe symptoms or even long Covid (prolonged symptoms of Covid-19).

“Although most cases reported are mild, some do experience severe or prolonged symptoms which may require hospitalisation and rehabilitation.

“We may be in the post pandemic stage where Covid-19 is well under control in the country, but there is still need to ensure that those at high risk remain protected,” he said in a statement today.

He reminded those having symptoms, regardless of age, to get tested and be isolated for the prescribed period if the test result is positive.

“It would be wise to not dismiss influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms as the common flu. Get tested for Covid-19.

“Face masks should also be worn when in the presence of older persons, those with comorbidities and when in crowded spaces with poor ventilation,” he said.

Dr Muruga also reminded that to strengthen the immune system is also important and should be emphasised.

“Observe a healthy diet, get sufficient rest daily and exercise will help boost the immune system which is the body’s natural defence against infections,” he added.