Associations, Malaysian Aviation Group pay courtesy calls on Premier

KUCHING (April 12): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received three courtesy calls at his office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya here yesterday morning.

The first visit was from Association of Sarawak Bumiputera Consulting Engineers chairman Irwan Zulkarnain Mohammad Hasbie and deputy chairman Dato Winsel Ahtos.

When met by the media, Irwan informed that the visit was to introduce the newly appointed committee and establish cooperation and support from the state government.

He said the courtesy visit was also to invite the Premier to attend Sarawak Association of Bumiputera Consulting Engineers’ anniversary dinner and, at the same time, invite Abang Johari to present the excellence award for Bumiputera consulting engineers on June 16 at Waterfront Hotel here.

The second visit was from the Sarawak Bumiputera Golf Association, also led by Irwan as president. He was accompanied by his deputy president Zuraimy Kushaili and other members.

Irwan informed Abang Johari about the aid activities the association has carried out for the benefit of the needy community over the past few years, as well as association’s intention to establish a junior golf academy in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, the third courtesy visit was from Malaysia Aviation Group led by chief executive officer Ahmad Luqman Mohamad Azmi, MASwings chief operating officer Suresh Singam, Firefly chief operating officer Captain Hamdan Che Ismail, and others.