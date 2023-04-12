Bruneian escapes unhurt after car catches fire in Miri

MIRI (April 12): A 32-year-old Bruneian managed to escape to safety after his car somehow caught fire near a driving school at Jalan Miri Bypass here last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said nine firefighters from Lopeng fire station were deployed to the scene after being notified of the incident at 11.14pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a car bearing a Brunei licence plate belonging to a man from Brunei was severely damaged in the fire.

“The driver of the car, who realised that his car was on fire while driving from Tudan towards the city centre, managed to stop his car by the roadside and escaped to safety without any injury,” he said in a statement.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said the fire was put under control at 11.28pm and was fully extinguished moments later by the firefighters using water from the fire engine.

The operation ended at 11.42pm.