Farley Bintulu gives Peryatim children Aidilfitri treat  

BINTULU (April 12): Around 60 children from Peryatim Bintulu were treated to a joyful baju raya shopping experience at Farley Bintulu yesterday.

They were also given a set of Aidilfitri gifts each during Yayasan Farley’s Kasih Ramadan 2023 programme.

“Yayasan Farley has been committing ourselves to giving back to our community since its establishment in 2021.

“This year we continue with our annual festive celebration together with around 60 children from Peryatim,” said president Eijing Lau.

He said the Kasih Ramadan programme aimed to bring joy and happiness to the children.

Lau said Yayasan Farley continues to focus on the development and wellbeing of the community within its ecosystem.

“We strive to give our highest support to the initiatives and movements that are beneficial to the community,” he said.

As festivals are meant to be celebrated together, Lau said they are grateful to have the opportunity to share enjoyable moments with the children.

“I would also like to express our sincere gratitude towards the presence of the general manager of Bintulu Development Authority Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari together with everyone here to make this occasion even more enjoyable.

“I hope this programme will bring some joy and hope to the children from our community,” he added.