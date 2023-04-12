Human Resources minister orders probe into alleged rider exploitation by food delivery company

KUALA LUMPUR (April 12): Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar has ordered an investigation into recent allegations of exploitation by a delivery rider against a food delivery service company.

Sivakumar tweeted that a ministry officer will contact the company for further investigation.

“I have taken note and have instructed my officer… to investigate and resolve this issue immediately,” he posted on Twitter yesterday.

Media outlets reported on Monday that the rider, Muhd Saifuddin Mustafa, 28, expressed disappointment and claimed that the wages he received were only RM500 and not RM800 as they should be.

The video of his allegation was uploaded on TikTok on the account saifulxander and went viral, gaining 900,000 views so far. — Bernama