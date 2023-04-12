KPDN seizes suspected counterfeit hairstyling products worth over RM3,000 in Bintulu

BINTULU (April 12): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Bintulu branch seized suspected counterfeit hairstyling products worth over RM3,000 during a series of raids on four premises here yesterday.

KPDN Bintulu chief Al Redzamani Abdul Razak said during the raids, the KPDN Bintulu enforcement team confiscated a total of 435 items suspected to be counterfeit products.

“The raids on the four premises were carried out with a representative of the trademark owner of the products,” he added.

He said the operation is aimed at combating the sale of counterfeit goods with the cooperation of the trademark owners especially ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The public should be more careful when making online transactions, especially those involving branded goods.

“I hope that the public will not buy counterfeit goods from the irresponsible parties because protecting intellectual property is a shared responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Al Redzamani said six cases under the Trademarks Act 2019 were recorded in Bintulu between Jan 1 to Apr 11, this year, adding that all of the cases will be investigated under Section 102 (1)(c) of the Trademarks Act 2019.

He said KPDN Bintulu will continue to intensify enforcement activities to enforce the law for intellectual property under the Trademarks Act 2019, Trade Description Act 2011 and the Copyright Act 1987.