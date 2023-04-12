LAKMNS, Socso distribute 3,000 packs of bubur lambuk to public

KUCHING (April 12): A total of 3,000 packs of ‘bubur lambuk’ were distributed to the public during the Masja-Sa Bubur distribution programme and Ramadan Solidarity programme here yesterday, in conjunction with the month of Ramadan.

The programmes were organised by Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS) in collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“Today, we (LAKMNS) collaborated with Socso to distribute ‘bubur lambuk’ to members of the public, especially Muslims who are breaking their fast.

“Socso has sponsored one out of eight large pots of bubur lambuk to the Trust Board for that purpose,” said LAKMNS deputy chief executive officer Mohd Feisal Said when met by reporters after officiating the event at Masjid Jamek.

Commenting further, he said the Masja-Sa Bubur distribution programme is an annual event run by LAKMNS’ Mosque Management Department, adding that it is held for 10 days from April 2 till yesterday.

It is aimed at promoting the month of Ramadan as well as attracting the interest of the community to be closer to the mosque, he added.

“Normally, we will prepare eight large pots of bubur lambuk, with six of them distributed at Masjid Jamek

“The remaining two pots at the Kuching City Mosque under the management of LAKMNS were given to the public during these 10 days,” he said.

Mohd Feisal added that the distribution of the porridge was done via drive-thru during that period.

Also present were Socso Sarawak director Tan Phang Chia, Socso Sarawak head of Employment Insurance System Division Shabri Wahab, and LAKMNS Mosque Management Department chief officer Abang Bikusary Kadir.