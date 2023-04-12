Late assistant minister’s widow not satisfied with report

KOTA KINABALU (April 12): Datin Jikilin Binion, the 88-year-old widow of the late state assistant minister Datuk Darius Binion who was one of the 11 passengers killed in a plane crash on June 6, 1976, was disappointed with the report of the ‘Double Six’ Tragedy which was made public on Wednesday.

She has been hoping for closure after waiting more than 40 years for the report to be made public, but was disappointed there was no element of sabotage in the crash.

“I am not contented with the report. It has been over 40 years and it feels the truth is still not known,” she said when contacted on Wednesday.

Jikilin asked as to why the aircraft where the Chief Minister was boarding together with other state assemblymen, who included her late husband, were not given priority to land at the Kota Kinabalu airport and was instead asked to give way to a Boeing flight.

She added that the folks in Sembulan who had witnessed the crash had noted the aircraft was turning before crashing.

Jikilin also said that she still keeps the watch and ring her late husband wore on that fateful flight.

“The watch and ring were badly dented,” she said.