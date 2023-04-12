Lawas cancer patient sole sibling denied citizenship

MIRI (April 12): The year was 1973 when Mebpung Akup went to the National Registration Department (JPN) office in Lawas with her father Akup @ Yakup Labung to apply for an identity card (IC).

Now 50 years on, the Lun Bawang born in Kampung Lutok, Lawas on Oct 7, 1961, is still waiting to be recognised as a Malaysian citizen.

The fourth of seven siblings was delivered by her aunt Busak Tee during the confrontation with Indonesia and as such her birth went unregistered.

Her father was then serving as a border scout from 1961 and 1963.

“It was not easy for my parents at the time. For them to come down to Lawas, it could take them one week on foot,” Mebpung explained.

When she turned 12, Mebpung submitted an IC application.

“When we went there, the officer at the counter told us to come back after six months to collect my IC. After six months of waiting, my father and I returned to JPN Lawas to collect my IC but it turned out that the officer who was dealing with my application at the time had been transferred.

“Since then, I’ve been experiencing many obstacles in trying to trace back my application. In fact, after I got married, my husband, who has a MyKad, had also been trying to assist me but all our efforts were futile,” she related in a telephone interview today.

After years of trying to get answers from JPN, Mebpung finally received a reply in a letter dated Nov 23, 2004, which stated her late birth registration application was rejected as she failed to produce evidence of her birthplace and relationship with her parents.

Mebpung said she could not accept the reason as amongst her siblings, she is the only one still without a MyKad.

“I am the only one that is still without an identity card even though I am their biological sibling. I do not understand why their applications were approved, while mine was rejected,” she lamented.

“The reason given by JPN asking me for proof of my birthplace does not make any sense. Why don’t they ask for a DNA test? I am willing to take a DNA test if that is the only way to prove that I am a biological sibling to my six other siblings who have gotten their MyKads.”

Breast cancer

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mebpung felt changes in her breasts but did not get checked as she feared the hospital bills would be too high as she is not a Malaysian citizen.

Her husband Anthony Sigah@Silvester Simon, who turns 74 next month, has been unemployed for several years due to ill health.

“My husband has diabetes, hypertension, and his cholesterol is high. He is no longer fit to work. As for my children, my sons earned an income by doing odd jobs, while one of my daughters is an army veteran.

“My youngest daughter works as a sales assistant at a supermarket in Lawas town,” said Mebpung.

Although she tried to push aside the pain, Mebpung’s symptoms worsened during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

Activist Agnes Padan finally managed to convince Mebpung to undergo an examination at Lawas Hospital, where she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

“I was admitted for one night and the next day, I found out that my bill was about RM700. The second time I was admitted at the same hospital, my bill was around RM600.

“I did not know how to pay for the bills but thankfully Agnes was there helping me,” said Mebpung.

In January last year, she underwent an operation for the cancer at Miri Hospital.

“My life and cancer treatment, including my follow-ups with the specialists, would have been easier if my citizenship application, which I first submitted 50 years ago, had been approved,” she said.

Today, Mebpung still goes for bimonthly post operation follow-ups at Likas Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

“My wish remains unchanged over the years. I still want the government to acknowledge me as a citizen of Malaysia just like my other siblings. I hope this dream would come true,” she said.