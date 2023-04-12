Low-income families with bed-ridden members encouraged to apply for welfare aid

MIRI (April 12): The Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKM) provides welfare assistance for bedridden patients to ease the burden of low-income families.

Thus, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah calls on those eligible to apply for such assistance to cover the needs of their family members who are bedridden.

“The government is aware of the costs borne by the people in caring for their bedridden family member.

“JKM Sarawak does provide welfare aid amounting to RM500 per month. With such financial aid, caregivers can buy special milk, adult diapers, medicines, and other necessities,” she stated when officiating at ‘Majlis Sejambak Kasih Hari Raya Aidilfitri’ at the Dynasty Hotel car parking area yesterday.

She said this shows the Sarawak government’s concern about easing the economic burden of low-income families following the current increase in the cost of living.

On the event, she said it was jointly organised by Dynasty Hotel and JKM Sarawak Miri, and was held in conjunction with the Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Each year, similar events would be held during Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai celebration.

“The Sejambak Kasih Majlis event has entered its 21st year this year. JKM Sarawak, Miri is very honoured to partner with Dynasty Hotel in organising this event.”

Touching on Hari Raya Aidilfitri aid, she said some 16,519 deserving individuals throughout Sarawak would receive the contribution amounting to RM1.6 million this year.

In Miri division, she added, 1,002 needy persons would receive RM100 Raya cash aid each.

Later at the function, she presented RM80 and RM150 worth of hampers from JKM Sarawak and Dynasty Hotel respectively to some 100 qualified individuals.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting; Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Ministry permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad and Dynasty Hotel managing director Tony Pui.