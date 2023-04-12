Man found dead in Bintulu squatter area believed to have been electrocuted

BINTULU (April 12): A 20-year-old man was found dead at Sungai Sebiew squatter area today, believed to have been electrocuted.

According to Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan, the victim was identified as Alexander Luang.

He said Bomba received a call about the incident at 2.18pm.

“When the Bomba personnel arrived at the location, it was found that there was a 20-year-old male victim unconscious due to electric shock,” he said.

He said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The victim’s body was then handed over to the police for further action.