Man in Kuching jailed three months for having stolen phone

KUCHING (April 12): A 35-year-old man was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment by a magistrates’ court here today for retaining a stolen mobile phone belonging to a 53-year-old man.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali imposed the sentence against Izzuan Bueng from Kampung Keranji, Bau after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 411 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to five years, or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

The facts of the case stated that the victim was taking shelter from the rain at a bus stop near Jalan Batu Kawa on Jan 18 this year when he was approached by four men on motorcycles.

One of them tapped the victim’s shoulder and asked where he was heading to. Fearing for his safety, the victim tried to leave the bus stop but ended up being punched and kicked in the face by two of the men.

The four men then left the bus stop, taking with them the victim’s motorcycle, wallet and mobile phone.

Following a police report lodged by the victim, police arrested Izzuan on March 1 and brought him to the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters for investigation.

During questioning, he surrendered a mobile phone that matched the one stolen from the victim.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Izzuan was unrepresented.