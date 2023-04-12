Man jailed five months for attempted theft of excavator parts in Jln Matang

KUCHING (April 12): A man was sentenced to five months in jail today after he pleaded guilty to attempting to steal components from an excavator.

Muhammad Depsen Cassendra Chai, 27, made the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to a charge framed under Section 379A(1) of the Penal Code, read together with Section 511 of the same Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to seven years, and also be liable to fine, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a premises in Tanjung Embang in Jalan Matang here at around 1.30pm on May 12 last year.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant in the case discovered equipment from the excavator missing along with some car spare parts, and proceeded to lodge a police report.

After he lodged the report, the complainant returned to the premises and saw Muhammad Depsen trying to steal the excavator’s components.

Realising he had been spotted, the accused fled the scene but was later arrested by police on May 22.

Prosecuting was Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad, while Muhammad Depsen was unrepresented by legal counsel.