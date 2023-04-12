Wednesday, April 12
Marine police seize duty unpaid beer worth over RM37,000, arrest driver in Miri

By Jude Toyat on Sarawak, Crime
Handout photo shows the cartons of contraband beer found in the van.

MIRI (April 12): Marine Police Region 5 seized contraband beer worth RM37,597.80 during an operation at Jalan Lapangan Terbang Miri yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said police also arrested the 32-year-old driver and seized a van worth RM35,000.

“Four personnel from the Region 5 Marine Police intelligence unit, who were conducting Ops Taring Kontraban, stopped a van at around 9am.

“An inspection that was carried out found 230 cartons of beer without Customs tax,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the estimated total value was RM72,597.80.

He added the suspect is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.

