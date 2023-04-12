Marine police seize duty unpaid beer worth over RM37,000, arrest driver in Miri

MIRI (April 12): Marine Police Region 5 seized contraband beer worth RM37,597.80 during an operation at Jalan Lapangan Terbang Miri yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said police also arrested the 32-year-old driver and seized a van worth RM35,000.

“Four personnel from the Region 5 Marine Police intelligence unit, who were conducting Ops Taring Kontraban, stopped a van at around 9am.

“An inspection that was carried out found 230 cartons of beer without Customs tax,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the estimated total value was RM72,597.80.

He added the suspect is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.