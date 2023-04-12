Members who leave Umno losers – Bung

SANDAKAN (April 12): Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said those who left the party are losers as they have lost their struggle.

He said there is no value in the struggle that can be emulated from their action of leaving the party.

According to him, what is true in the struggle is those who take responsibility and stand firm on their principles no matter what the difficulties and challenges are.

“First, the act of running away from the party clearly shows the true side of them that we have not known so far. We don’t have to worry. Those who run away from this struggle will not harm us. It is natural, like a marriage, if the destiny is separation, then separate,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bung, who is also a member of the Umno Supreme Council, said this when commenting on the statement of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who is also the chairman of the Gagasan Rakyat that the party is open to accepting three sacked Umno assemblymen.

They are Datuk James Ratib (Sugut), Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari (Tempasuk) and Datuk Jasnih Daya (Pantai Dalit).

According to Bung, GRS can take any of Umno members who are traitors of the party, especially when the three assemblymen involved have expressed their support for Hajji by supporting GRS.

“However, before the dismissal was made, this matter had been referred to the party’s disciplinary board and a show cause letter was issued, but they refused to face the disciplinary board.

“After that, this matter was referred to the Supreme Council before the dismissal was carried out. We followed the party’s procedures that have been set,” explained Bung.

According to him, Sabah Umno will feel safer with leaders and members who have the principle of loyalty in the party.

He added that regardless of the challenges, Sabah Umno must continue to move forward, without mourning the departure of those who are no longer willing to be with the party.

“Their unwillingness reveals the weakness of principles, ethics, spirit and identity,” he said.

“Most sad and regrettable, don’t these people even think about the one most important thing? It is the people and the voters who elect them.

“Are the people and voters the last resort in making decisions? So much so that the votes they cast in the name of Umno are worthless?” asked Bung.

The Kinabatangan Member of Parliament added that there may be those who think that politicians who have left Umno to become independent or join other political bodies are fighters but in fact they are not fighters, they are the losers who were lost in the struggle, he said.