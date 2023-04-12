Miri APM personnel catch three-metre-long python in chicken coop

MIRI (April 12): The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel captured a python measuring about three-metre-long this morning, after the reptile was found inside a chicken coop located in front of a house at Kampung Lereng Bukit here.

In a statement, Miri APM said four trained snake handlers went to the scene after receiving a call at 5.28am.

“The 23-year-old male complainant had discovered the python in the chicken coop in front of his house after her mother told him that she heard the chickens clucking.

“The team managed to capture the python the size of an adult’s calf measuring about three metres long,” it added.

The operation ended at 5.59am and the python was later released into its habitat.