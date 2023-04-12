Miri to host King’s state-level birthday celebration

MIRI (April 12): The state-level birthday celebration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will take place here on June 4 and 5, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The state Transport Minister, who is minister in charge of the celebration, said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib are among the dignitaries expected to attend the celebration.

“A thanksgiving ceremony will be held at At-Taqwa Mosque on June 4 at 6pm, where about 1,200 people are expected to attend.

“On June 5, there will be a tea ceremony at Pullman Hotal Miri at 10am for about 500 guests,” he said when chairing a meeting with the main organising committee at the Resident’s Office here on Monday.

Lee said to ensure the smooth running of the celebration, he will be assisted by a number of state deputy ministers including Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil and Datuk Gerawat Gala.

Among those present at the meeting were Deputy Resident Juan Abit, Deputy Sarawak Federal Secretary Banges Munga, and Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu.

At the end of the meeting, Lee led an entourage to visit At-Taqwa Mosque.