Petronas exploring more opportunities to expand carbon capture solutions

KUALA LUMPUR (April 12): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is working with state governments, including Sabah and Sarawak, to find opportunities to expand its carbon capture solutions (CCS) projects to further reduce carbon emissions.

This is in line with its near-term target to cap its operational emissions to 49.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2024 in Malaysia and to achieve 25 per cent absolute emissions reduction group-wide by 2023.

“We are working with the states to find opportunities on high quality nature-base climate solutions, to generate high quality carbon credits,” Petronas head of Strategy, Policy & Regulation, Corporate Sustainability Wan Sayuti Wan Hussin shared with members of the media during its talk; ‘Towards net zero: A Sustainability Talk with Petronas’.

“We have heard about the Kasawari CCS project in Sarawak, in the future, you will hear much more because this is an active opportunity which our upstream division are exploring,” he added.

Sarawak recently announced the first licence for CCS at the Kasawari Gas Field project.

“With any collaboration with the states, we’re working very closely especially in this matter as the land ownership belongs with the state.

“Our Carbon Management Division (CMD) is now also working closely with Petros and the state government to build the project,” he added.

The first injection of carbon dioxide at the Kasawari Gas Field project is expected to be commenced by 2026. Once in operation, the project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide volumes emitted via flaring by 3.3 MtCO2e annually, making it one of the largest CCS projects in the world.

“We at Petronas are focusing our CDM division within the Upstream operations to drive capture and storage, and decarbonisation and to explore all opportunities in Malaysia, including in Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia” Wan Sayuti said.

Petronas is also exploring the development of CCS value chains and laying the foundation for such practice in Malaysia to serve both domestic and international industrial customers, with the potential of making this a new source of growth for Petronas.