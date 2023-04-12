Premier: No civil service bonus during festivals, reserved for year-end

KUCHING (April 12): The state government has decided not to give any Hari Raya Aidilfitri bonus to state civil servants, but plans to give it at the end of the year instead, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said the decision was taken to be fair to the celebrants of other festivities.

“I feel that we have many celebrations, we celebrate Hari Raya, Chinese New Year, Gawai and I feel that we must be fair to all.

“Therefore, the Sarawak government decided not to give bonus during festivities. So, spend wisely,” he said during a press conference after officiating the Gedong Mini Isthmus Masterplan Project land compensation cheque presentation at Gedong Community Hall today.

Abang Johari believed that year-end bonus would be able to help parents to prepare for their children’s schooling needs for the following year.

“For me, our children’s education is more important. So, if there is excess revenue, let me distribute it at the year end. This is fair for all community, and can help parents manage schooling expenses.”