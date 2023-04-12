Premier witnesses handing-over of RM2,105,307 ‘Zakat Perniagaan’ from LCDA to TBS

KUCHING (April 12): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today witnessed the handing over of ‘Zakat Perniagaan’ for 2022 from the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) to Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) at a Majlis Iftar Darul Hana 2023 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

The ‘Zakat Perniagaan’ amounting to RM2,105,307 was handed over to TBS general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie by LCDA general manager Datu Monaliza Zaidel.

This event is part of LCDA’s annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme to give back to the community in the hope that it will ease the burden of the unfortunate during the fasting month, as they prepare for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

About 540 guests, which included LCDA employees, Kampung Seberang Hilir community leaders, department heads from relevant agencies, members of the media and other project stakeholders engaged in the Darul Hana Redevelopment, attended the event.

The programme also included Maghrib, Isyak and Terawih prayers for the Muslim guests.

During the event, the Premier and his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang presented ‘Sumbangan Hari Raya’ totalling RM10,100 to 101 orphans and individuals with disabilities from 13 villages within the Darul Hana project area.

Among those present at the ceremony were Utilities and Telecommunications deputy minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment deputy minister Datuk Len Talif Salleh; Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development deputy minister Martin Ben; and Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS) chief executive officer Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai.