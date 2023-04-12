Revival plan for Rejang Park Traffic Garden in the works, says minister

SIBU (April 12): Plans are afoot to revive the Rejang Park Traffic Garden, says Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

According to him, there would be studies covering the areas that need improvements so that the traffic garden would keep pace with today’s traffic situation.

“We will also hold a meeting with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), the traffic police, city and municipal councils, as well as the Public Works Department (JKR) regarding the matter.

“This is necessary so that the next ‘Traffic Games’ would be in compliance with today’s traffic situation and system,” he told reporters when met during his visit to the Rejang Park Traffic Garden yesterday.

The minister was accompanied by Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting and deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, as well as the council’s town and beautification committee chairman Raymond Tiong.

Adding on, Lee cited the lack of traffic lights as an area that must be addressed.

“We will install traffic lights and other key road signals at the garden,” said the Senadin assemblyman.

In describing the ‘Traffic Games’, the minister said it was beyond a competition; rather, it served as an education programme where the participating young school students could feel the experience of being on real roads and adhering to real traffic rules.

It is known that the Traffic Games was first run by Shell Company in 1963, and it had made a very good impact since.

However, the last edition was held in Bintulu in 2015.

“For that reason, my ministry and the Sarawak Road Safety Council have agreed to hold this traffic games again in Sarawak,” said Lee.

Currently, there are six traffic parks in Sarawak, each in Kuching, Sibu, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Bintulu and Miri.

In this regard, Lee said all these parks could still be used although some would need some upgrading works on their facilities.

“My ministry has asked all the guardians of these traffic parks to send their respective budget estimates, and we will consider ways that we can implement it (improvement works),” he said.