Sabah’s ‘Double Six’ plane crash: No evidence of sabotage, fire or explosion, says declassified report

PUTRAJAYA (April 12): The Malaysian government’s declassified 1977 investigation report on the “Double Six” tragedy in 1976 found that there was no proof of “sabotage, fire or explosion” in the fatal plane crash which killed then Sabah chief minister Tun Fuad Stephens and 10 others onboard.

In the 1977 investigation report declassified today, the Civil Aviation Department’s then chief inspector of accidents Omar Saman made several conclusions regarding the aircraft and crash.

He said the aircraft had been maintained according to schedule, and that the pilot was licensed, and that the aircraft was loaded within the prescribed weight limit.

“There was no evidence that any pre-crash defect or malfunction of the aircraft, its engine or service was a causal factor.

“There was no evidence of sabotage, fire or explosion,” he said in the 21-page report which was previously a classified document.

MORE TO COME